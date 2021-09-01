Gainesville commissioners discuss eco-friendly policies for solid waste ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Zero-Waste subcommittee made up of Gainesville city commissioners has met for since Sept. 2020 to update the city’s solid waste ordinance with new requirements for households, businesses and at special events.

“I think it’s a good leap forward,” said Gainesville city commissioner, Reina Saco.

The subcommittee’s goal is to reach 90% of its zero waste goal by the year 2040. This process starts with changing the solid waste ordinance to include more recycling, composting and food waste diversion requirements.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville city commissioners change waste rates to flat cost

“We would have the composting implemented city-wide by 2024,” said Gainesville commissioner and Subcommittee chair, Adrian Hayes-Santos.

If passed by the full commission, rules could include a ban on balloon releases, a ban on styrofoam containers on city property and composting requirements.

“And requiring that restaurants and other retail locations that use plastic bags they must have an ability to recycle those plastic bags and the same thing with expanded polystyrene containers,” said Sustainability Manager, Michael Heimach. “And then also to have private locations that they also provide garbage, recycling and food waste.”

Updates included in the updated ordinance impact households, food providers, and special events if approved by the full commission.

RELATED STORY: Zero Waste Week: Gainesville reuse stores promote sustainability

“Grocery stores, they would be mandated to follow the waste diversion hierarchy by January 1 of 2023,” added Hayes-Santos. “They, grocery stores, would be banned from destroying any unsold food waste that is fit for human consumption and grocery stores would be obligated to establish a partnership with a charity for food donations.”

Commissioner’s process includes community input from Zero Waste Gainesville. Co-chair Amanda Waddle said the environmentally-focused group has suggestions they’re advocating for.

“I cannot emphasize this enough that there needs to be education and outreach,” said Waddle. The cho-chair added that an ordinance name change to “Universal Zero Waste” ordinance and a policy to recycle furniture from apartment complexes could improve the current rules. Although, the work starts with spreading the word.

“If you have the education and outreach it can be stakeholder-driven or it can be to a direct audience, it can be in general education but we think that that will help make zero waste more successful in our community,” said Waddle.

Staff is directed to get the subcommittee an updated ordinance for approval in 30 days.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.