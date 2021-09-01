Advertisement

Gator volleyball team drops Top-25 matchup to Stanford

The Cardinal outhit the Gators .254 to .250 and were led by Caitie Baird’s 20 kills
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANFORD, Calif. (WCJB) -The No. 5 Florida Gators ended their season-opening four match road trip with a four-set loss to No. 20 Stanford on Tuesday night. UF couldn’t hang on in a pair of close sets and lost 26-24, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23. Florida falls to 3-1 overall.

T’ara Ceasar led the Gators with 13 kills, while the best attack percentage for Florida went to middle blockers. Lauren Forte floored nine of her 17 attempts (.412) while Lauren Dooley added five kills on eight attempts (.625).

Overall, The Cardinal (3-0) outhit the Gators .254 to .250 and were led by Caitie Baird’s 20 kills.

The Gators return to Gainesville to host No. 10 Minnesota in Sunday’s home opener. First serve is set for 2 p.m.

