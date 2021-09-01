LCPD are investigating two separate shootings that happened minutes apart

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are investigating two reports of gunfire that happened minutes apart.

Officers say Tuesday they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of NE Lake Drive. Witnesses didn’t know where the shots came from, but ten minutes later gunfire was reported near NW Dixie Avenue and Long Street.

A witness saw a gold SUV in the area but no suspect was found.

Both shootings are under investigation, no injuries were reported.

