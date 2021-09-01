Advertisement

Man accused of Gaetz extortion plot charged with wire fraud

FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz,...
FILE – A Florida man was charged with attempting to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz, shown in this file photo taken from video, over a sex crimes investigation.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — One of the men who U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of being behind a plot to extort $25 million from his family in exchange for having a federal sex crimes investigation into the congressman go away has been indicted on charges of wire fraud and attempting to stop authorities from viewing his iPhone.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Stephen Alford in Pensacola, Florida.

The indictment doesn’t name the victims or other alleged participants and refers to Matt Gaetz’s father, Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate, only as “D.G.”

The indictment says Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from “D.G.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member
Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions
The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of...
The Alachua County Commission is holding a special meeting to discuss the local state of emergency, short-term emergency order

Latest News

The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
White House details plans to improve housing affordability
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Benjamin Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted in connection with assaulting a reporter covering...
Man sought for MSNBC reporter attack in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio