Man who used a fake name arrested after detectives found multiple files of child porn inside his home

Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities...
Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities from his wife.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fake name couldn’t hide a resident of Ocala from Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Detectives received a tip that a man by the name of Michael Lawson possessed child porn. After investigating, they linked the crime to 30 year old Johnny Algarin instead.

During a search of his home on Tuesday, they found multiple files of child porn. Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities from his wife.

Algarin faces eight counts of possession of child porn.

FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus
