Man who used a fake name arrested after detectives found multiple files of child porn inside his home

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A fake name couldn’t hide a resident of Ocala from Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Detectives received a tip that a man by the name of Michael Lawson possessed child porn. After investigating, they linked the crime to 30 year old Johnny Algarin instead.

During a search of his home on Tuesday, they found multiple files of child porn. Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities from his wife.

Algarin faces eight counts of possession of child porn.

