Marion County Commission hosts COVID-19 Q and A

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some people still have COVID vaccine questions and many were answered Wednesday morning.

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners held a Facebook live session to answer these questions.

Commissioner Kathy Bryant along with Florida Medical Association President Douglas Murphy, and Ocala Family Medical Center Doctor Todd Panzer, answered these questions from the community on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The discussion lasted for more than an hour.

They addressed different concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine including what MNRA is and what makes a vaccine a vaccine.

“This wave we’re seeing in the United States and specifically in Florida, and more specifically in Marion County, is a wave of unvaccinated people,” Murphy said.

Questions for the live Q and A were submitted ahead of time, but discussion still erupted in the comment section. Viewer opinions seemed about split on the vaccine, both in favor and against the shot.

At the end of the hour conversation, these doctor’s agreed that the choice is yours whether or not you want to get the vaccine, but to think carefully about that decision.

“There’s spiritual beliefs and personal beliefs as well. I respect all of them. I’m a carding carrying member of the ‘you get to make your own choices.’ There are a lot of people making choices to not be vaccinated or to not follow through with mitigation because of personal or spiritual beliefs without asking or getting the other side of the answer,” Panzer said.

The video received more than 200 comments and was shared 35 times.

The Marion County Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday at its main office.

There also will be three different vaccine clinics on Saturday Sept. 11:

— Saturday, Sept. 11. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuscawilla Park (800 NE Sanchez Avenue, Ocala)

— Saturday, Sept. 11. from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Faith Episcopal Church (19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon)

— Saturday, Sept. 11. From 2 to 6 p.m. Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church (500 SW 17th Ave., Ocala)

