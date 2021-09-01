Melrose Fire Department cooperates with Bradford County Fire Rescue to save boater stranded in Lake Sampson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida crews helped rescue a stranded boater on Tuesday night.

According to the Melrose Fire Department, they, along with Bradford County Fire Rescue, responded to a call for the stranded boater on Lake Sampson.

Crews used a drone to locate the boat, which had overheated and stopped running. Eventually, they were able to find the missing woman and bring her back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.