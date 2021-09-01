Advertisement

Melrose Fire Department cooperates with Bradford County Fire Rescue to save boater stranded in Lake Sampson

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida crews helped rescue a stranded boater on Tuesday night.

According to the Melrose Fire Department, they, along with Bradford County Fire Rescue, responded to a call for the stranded boater on Lake Sampson.

Crews used a drone to locate the boat, which had overheated and stopped running. Eventually, they were able to find the missing woman and bring her back to shore.

No injuries were reported.

