NIH grants UF Health researcher $38 million to test prospective stroke prevention treatments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF Health researcher is being awarded $38 million to test prospective treatments that could prevent strokes.

The National Institutes of Health granted the money to UF’s Department of Neurosurgery chair Brian Hoh.

Over the next five years, he will test two new treatments of a condition causing the narrowing of an artery in the brain, which is estimated to cause about 80,000 strokes nationwide every year.

Current treatments fail to prevent 20 percent of strokes caused by the condition.

