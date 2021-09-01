Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at The University of Florida got their first taste of PAOW’s plant-based protein at Broward Dining.

People and Our World, or PAOW, make plant based meat in the state of Florida, and students got to try dishes made by Chef Robyn Almodovar.

Chef Almodovar is a highly decorated chef who is known for her success on the Food Network’s “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen”.

“We’re onto a new revolution of bringing healthy eating to the community, to Gators, to colleges and universities, to hospitals, to everyone. Basically we just want to educate people,” Almodovar said.

Through Sept. 3, students will be able to try nine different chef-curated proteins from PAOW.

Gators will be able to vote on their favorites as well as learn recipes featuring the plant based meat.

