The Russell Report: No COVID-19 mandates at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; a good call?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “A lot of people are truly excited for the start of the Gator football season and things will seemingly be normal. Tailgating, no limit on the crowd in The Swamp, the gator walk... all the traditional things to start a new year of Gator football.

But it isn’t quite normal, not with COVID-19 still raging in our state and in our area. LSU recently said it was going to require anyone 12 or older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter tiger stadium to watch LSU play. Many were waiting to see if any other SEC schools, including Florida, would follow suit, but to this point, none have.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin and University of Florida president Kent Fuchs both said that public universities in the state of Florida could not act on their own to implement something like LSU did; in short, they didn’t have the power or the authority to do it

That may well be the case but clearly some people did not like what they heard. Some who called the show after they were on said they were not going to the game or not going to renew their season tickets because of their safety concerns and many of those callers were disappointed Florida didn’t do more to provide a safer atmosphere for the game and for fans.

Clearly, both Stricklin and Fuchs believe the answer is in people getting the vaccine, something they repeated often. They are not wrong in their thinking but is it the right answer for this particular situation? It’s an easy out for florida to say that public universities can’t implement a policy like LSU but couldn’t they have limited the crowd size or reduced tailgating? Did they have to have a Gator Walk? While most fans i think will be really excited to see the Gators play in person again, there is certainly a portion of the fan base that will stay away because florida did nothing to help with safety in the midst of the most recent COVID-19 surge.

While the game and all of its surroundings will have much more of a normal look than we’ve had in the last couple of years, there will still be lingering doubt for some that this was the right move to make. Time will be the judge of that. Football is back, and let’s also hope, for all concerned, that the fans, athletes and coaches will stay safe and we all work together to make it the safest and best experience it can be.

I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!”

Sports Scene with Steve Russell” airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 fm and am 850 WRUF.

