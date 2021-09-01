Second annual Oakmont .4K Slacker Run raises more than $30,000 for the Child Advocacy Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - They didn’t go the distance...but they did make a difference.

The second annual Oakmont .4K Slacker Run brought in tens of thousands of dollars for charity. The 0.4 kilometer run was held on August 14 in the Oakmont community.

The run raised more than $30,000 for the Child Advocacy Center, which provides resources for children and families during abuse investigations.

