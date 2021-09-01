TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ryan Nolan (GHS)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ryan Nolan has always played with a chip on his shoulder.

“Every game I gotta play like I’m 6′8,” said Gainesville High School senior Ryan Nolan.

As a self-described undersized athlete, Nolan believes in letting his game doing the talking.

“I always felt like I was overlooked just because of how small I am, but then when people come and see me play oh that little dude can make plays. Even the college coaches they overlook me, but it just makes me play harder.”

The two-way starter for the Hurricanes totaled 50 tackles and three interceptions at safety, while scoring three touchdowns as a wide receiver and kick returner, last season.

“I been playing both ways since I was 5, so it’s all the same to me. It’s like the game done slow down,” said Nolan.

The captain of the GHS squad is also a stand out scholar, too. He carries a 3.7 g.p.a. and understands the importance of balancing school and play.

“Just to get into college you have to have good grades and be a good athlete on the field. But also for the younger kids, they look up to me and when they see an athlete in their city got good grades it’s not cool to just slack around.”

His unwavering dedication to academics and athletics helped him earn a scholarship to play football at West Point.

“I actually didn’t even think about going into the military when I was smaller or even this past year until I was offered and figured more about the opportunities I could have.”

While Nolan didn’t initially have a career path picked out before he heads off to military school, upon further investigation he plans on majoring in business.

“West point is gonna set up me up for life after football. Everybody knows football gonna end eventually and basically I’m making a 40 year decision.”

After he serves his time in the Army, he said he plans to become a college football coach.

Ryan Nolan has demonstrated the outstanding qualities the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

