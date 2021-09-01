UF health & Gator Athletics partner together to host a vaccination event prior to kickoff against FAU

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans attending Saturday’s gator football home opener will have another chance to get the COVID

vaccine.

UF Health is partnering with gator athletics to offer two vaccination sites outside of Ben Hill

Griffin Stadium.

One site will be in front of the O’connell Center and the other will be by gate 12.

Both locations will be open from 5:30 to 7:30.

