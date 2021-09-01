Advertisement

UF health & Gator Athletics partner together to host a vaccination event prior to kickoff against FAU

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans attending Saturday’s gator football home opener will have another chance to get the COVID

vaccine.

UF Health is partnering with gator athletics to offer two vaccination sites outside of Ben Hill

Griffin Stadium.

One site will be in front of the O’connell Center and the other will be by gate 12.

Both locations will be open from 5:30 to 7:30.

