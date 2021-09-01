UF Levin College of Law to offer probono eviction lawsuit work

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called on big law firms and law schools to fight evictions after the Supreme Court invalidated the eviction moratorium extended by the Biden administration.

University of Florida’s Levin College of Law Associate Dean Silvia Menendez sent the following statement:

“UF Levin College of Law is actively engaged in conversations with various organizations throughout the area. We look forward to providing pro bono opportunities for our students and supporting the community.”

