Advertisement

Woman left in critical condition after she collided with a pick-up truck

The woman was airlifted to UF Health Shands, the two people in the pick-up truck were also...
The woman was airlifted to UF Health Shands, the two people in the pick-up truck were also taken to the hospital.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake Butler is in critical condition after a crash in Union County that blocked roads for hours Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers say it happened just before two o’clock. The 58 year old woman was driving North on State Road 121 near Southwest 12th Avenue when her car veered into the southbound lane colliding head on with a pick-up truck.

She was airlifted to UF Health Shands, the two people in the pick-up truck were also taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a UF student crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck...
Police are investigating after a UF Football player crashed into and was dragged under a semi-truck while on a scooter
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
One man was shot and killed on SW 59th Terrace.
One man has died after a shooting Saturday night in Linton Oaks
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will continue to be withheld
Florida education commissioner announces ACPS salaries will still be withheld due to mask mandates

Latest News

Ugandan villagers helped by Ekisinga Ministries
ACPS 6th grader raises money for clean drinking water in Uganda
Duke energy receives positive feedback from neighbors on proposed solar facility
Duke energy receives positive feedback from neighbors on proposed solar facility
Mosquito activity and property damage left from Dixie County flooding
Mosquitos and property damage apparent due to Dixie County flooding
mosquito patrol due to dixie county flooding
mosquito dixie county - clipped version