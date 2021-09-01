Woman left in critical condition after she collided with a pick-up truck

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake Butler is in critical condition after a crash in Union County that blocked roads for hours Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers say it happened just before two o’clock. The 58 year old woman was driving North on State Road 121 near Southwest 12th Avenue when her car veered into the southbound lane colliding head on with a pick-up truck.

She was airlifted to UF Health Shands, the two people in the pick-up truck were also taken to the hospital.

