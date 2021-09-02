$20,000 check presented to American Legion Post 16 to fund Santa Fe scholarships for veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An anonymous donor and the Santa Fe College Foundation donated $20,000 to the American Legion in Gainesville.

The money will be used for veteran scholarships at Santa Fe College.

The rest of the money invested will be able to provide a $1,000 grant every year.

John Le Moyne, a retired lieutenant general and chair of the veteran scholarship program says the community has supported veterans endlessly.

“What we did not anticipate was the community support. Currently in 2021, we have 41 fully endowed scholarships every year and two more in the making. Almost all of that money is donated locally,” Le Moyne explained.

Le Moyne added that providing scholarships is a small way to say “thank you” to those who served.

The $20,000 check was presented Sept. 1.

The recipient of this, the TV20 award, and other veteran scholarships will be named on Friday.

