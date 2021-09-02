Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Lucky, Bramble, and Octavia

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Lucky. He is a 2-year-old bulldog who weighs around 60 pounds. He has a lot of energy but listens very well to his owner.

Lucky
Lucky(Alachua County Pets)

Next is Bramble. Bramble is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire. He has a beautiful tiger coat. He would be a great dog for an active family.

Bramble
Bramble(Alachua County Pets)

Last is Octavia. She is a 1-year-old Seal Point Siamese. Octavia loves to explore and cuddle with her friends.

Octavia
Octavia(Alachua County Pets)

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

