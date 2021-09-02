Alachua County Pets: Lucky, Bramble, and Octavia

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Lucky. He is a 2-year-old bulldog who weighs around 60 pounds. He has a lot of energy but listens very well to his owner.

Lucky (Alachua County Pets)

Next is Bramble. Bramble is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire. He has a beautiful tiger coat. He would be a great dog for an active family.

Bramble (Alachua County Pets)

Last is Octavia. She is a 1-year-old Seal Point Siamese. Octavia loves to explore and cuddle with her friends.

Octavia (Alachua County Pets)

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

