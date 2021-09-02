Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There has been a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School according to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies are on the scene. People are evacuating the building.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes in.

