Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School

Buchholz High School
Buchholz High School(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There has been a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School according to Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies are on the scene. People are evacuating the building.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes in.

