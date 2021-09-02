Democratic Party leaders remember activist who died suddenly

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Friends are mourning the loss of Alachua County activist James Thompson who suddenly died Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson had a large behind-the-scenes impact on Alachua County, fighting for social justice causes for many years. He was a longtime leader with the Alachua County Democratic Party and worked on multiple campaigns.

“He was just a solid warrior, always fighting for civil rights, social justice for all. he made such an impact on this community that people will never forget,” said former Alachua County Democratic Party Chair Cynthia Chestnut.

Friend and current Alachua County Democratic Party Chair Dr. Jay Maggio said Thompson made a huge impact on the community.

“He fought in the city council races for the more progressive candidates he fought back against the spring hill white supremacists who were trying to take over and separate themselves from the county,” said Maggio. “He was always a voice pushing for justice”

Friends said Thompson brought a more progressive way of thinking throughout Alachua County and will be missed.

