Gainesville City Commissioners vote to move forward with special election

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners met today to determine how to replace Commissioner Gail Johnson.

In the meeting, commissioners voted unanimously on the proposed special election timeline.

Commissioner Johnson said she would turn in her letter of resignation at the end of the meeting.

Once that is on record, the supervisor of elections office can move forward with planning the election, but officials say it won’t come easy.

“We want to make sure, we don’t want to rush anything, but we want to make sure that we have efficient, accurate elections and so it’s just very quick, it’s very quick,” said Kim Barton, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

According to the special election timeline, Johnson will officially vacate her seat on September 30th.

After that, the office can officially proclaim the election. This means having precinct locations and poll workers scheduled.

The election is set to take place on November 16th, with early voting from November 12th-14th.

“Of course we have to train poll workers, so we’ll have to do that. There are so many things that go into putting elections together,” said Barton.

The special election will be held at the supervisor of elections office and the Millhopper Branch Library.

“I do not support a winner by plurality. I do believe that whoever gets elected should win by majority of the vote,” said Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe.

At the meeting, the commission approved a $200,000 budget that’s now advancing to the supervisor of elections office.

