Gainesville commissioners discussing potential run-off election to replace Gail Johnson

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are meeting to discuss a potential run-off election.

City commissioners decided the special election to replace Gail Johnson will be on November 16.

If needed, a run-off election would not be held until January 25 of next year.

The meeting takes place Thursday at 1 p.m.

