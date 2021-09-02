Advertisement

Gainesville police officer featured in new CNN documentary special

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville police officer is featured in a new CNN documentary about the second-graders former President Bush was visiting when the September 11 attacks took place.

Officer Lenard Rivers will be part of a report called “Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom.”

Rivers served in the military before joining the Gainesville Police Department.

The special airs sunday at 10 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman

Latest News

Lake City man arrested after assaulting a person he was driving home
Lake City man arrested after assaulting a person he was driving home
Current Covid-19 hospitalization rates are stable according to UF Health
UF Health Shands Hospital CEO reports fewer COVID-19 patients
Where's the Order
Legality of School Mask Mandates Likely to Remain Hazy
Where's the Order
Legality of School Mask Mandates Likely to Remain Hazy
9-2-21
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST