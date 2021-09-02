Gainesville police officer featured in new CNN documentary special
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville police officer is featured in a new CNN documentary about the second-graders former President Bush was visiting when the September 11 attacks took place.
Officer Lenard Rivers will be part of a report called “Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom.”
Rivers served in the military before joining the Gainesville Police Department.
The special airs sunday at 10 p.m.
