Gainesville police officer featured in new CNN documentary special

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville police officer is featured in a new CNN documentary about the second-graders former President Bush was visiting when the September 11 attacks took place.

Officer Lenard Rivers will be part of a report called “Front Row to History: The 9/11 Classroom.”

Rivers served in the military before joining the Gainesville Police Department.

The special airs sunday at 10 p.m.

