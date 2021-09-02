Gators embracing an offense-by-ensemble approach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After sending the likes of Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, and Trevon Grimes to the NFL, not to mention Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask at quarterback, the Gator football team understands a lot of firepower has been lost. But Florida still plans to be productive offensively when the season kicks off versus Florida Atlantic Saturday at 7:30.

There is an assumption that the Gators will lean towards a more run-oriented attack this fall as Dan Mullen returns his entire running back stable. Quarterback Emory Jones also has the ability to run, having rushed for nearly 500 yards on 92 attempts in his 24-game UF career.

Last season, with Trask and his array of offensive weapons, Florida ran 449 passing plays and had 367 rushing attempts. Sophomore Nay’Quan Wright believes the versatility of the running back corps is something the Gators can use to their advantage.

“The way the game is today you have to show you can catch out of the backfield and run routes,” said Wright. “Whether we run it more this year or pass it more it doesn’t matter, we all can do it.”

Junior wide receiver Justin Shorter says the players at his position understand personal stats will have to be sacrificed for the common goal.

“I feel like in football usually when you have a combination of run and pass, it definitely helps out a lot,” said Shorter. “I feel like with us running the ball especially with the running backs we have and our quarterbacks it’s going to help the wideouts a lot too.”

Fellow receiver Xzavier Henderson agrees that the Gator passing attack can benefit from an improved ground game.

“As a receiver I actually get excited to have a powerful backfield because it’s going to open up the pass game and make our offense whole,” said Henderson. “It will open it up for us on the perimeter and give us some one-on-one shots.”

Junior Jacob Copeland is Florida’s leading returner in receptions with 23 catches for 435 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Dameon Pierce is the team’s leading returning rusher with 511 yards.

