Lake City man arrested after assaulting a person he was driving home

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police arrested a man who pulled a gun on a person he was driving home following an argument.

Before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a dispute on NW Alma Ave. Officers say they found 39-year-old Coty Seymore trying to straddle the victim after their argument on the ride home.

Seymore was booked into the Columbia County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and other offenses.

