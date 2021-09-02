Man arrested for selling narcotics by an elementary school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested in Starke for selling narcotics less than 350 feet from an elementary school.

Officers searched a mobile home right across the street from Southside Elementary School, there they arrested John Burns. During the search they found crystal meth and fentanyl. Burns is charged with the sale and possession of these narcotics.

He is being held on a 200 thousand dollar bond at the Bradford County Jail.

