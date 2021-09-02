Advertisement

Man arrested for selling narcotics by an elementary school

Burns is being held on a 200 thousand dollar bond at the Bradford County Jail.
Burns is being held on a 200 thousand dollar bond at the Bradford County Jail.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested in Starke for selling narcotics less than 350 feet from an elementary school.

Officers searched a mobile home right across the street from Southside Elementary School, there they arrested John Burns. During the search they found crystal meth and fentanyl. Burns is charged with the sale and possession of these narcotics.

He is being held on a 200 thousand dollar bond at the Bradford County Jail.

