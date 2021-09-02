Marion County couple recognized for heroic work, saved man on their wedding day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - When you become a law enforcement officer, you’re never really “off” duty.

That’s what one Marion County couple said.

Sheriff’s deputies Christopher and Taylor Rafferty said that when they took their oath of service, they vowed to do so in and out of uniform, and they meant it.

Thursday this courageous couple was presented with the Back the Blue award by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“Whenever we took the oath with Sheriff Billy Woods, it wasn’t ‘yes I do take the oath in uniform. Whenever I’m on my off time, I’m me.’ No. We are Deputy Raffertys in and out of work,” Taylor said.

On Dec. 12 last year, Christopher and Taylor were taking wedding pictures on Ocala’s Downtown Square when a man was struck by a car.

They immediately rendered aid and in her wedding dress and blue bouquet, Taylor directed traffic.

“From the bottom of my heart, from not only as they Attorney General but as the wife of a law enforcement officer, that sees that love, everyday that selfless sacrifice, thank you and congratulations,” Moody said during the press conference.

Definitely a day these two will never forget, “It’s the Rafferty way,” Taylor simply said.

