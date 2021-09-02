National Suicide Prevention Month: Mental health and crisis counseling resources available in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since 2008, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.

Americans in crisis needing to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors can call 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-talk) 24 hours a day.

Soon this number will change though, as the Federal Communications Commission adopted rules to establish 988 as the new, nationwide, 3-digit phone number. While the 988 number will not go into effect until July 16, 2022, the director of the Alachua County Crisis Center said this easily accessible number shows the importance of crisis resources.

“It’s really sending the message to people that it’s okay to ask for help and that we all struggle sometimes and so we are really looking forward to that message being out there,” said Martinez.

In light of suicide prevention month, the Alachua County Crisis Center will be offering virtual sessions addressing mental health in an ever-changing world.

“Really it’s not a time to be isolated whether it’s over the phone, over Telehealth any opportunity to reach out and get support and reach out to talk about what we’re feeling because this has not been an easy time for anybody,” Martinez added.

The centers biggest event of the month, In Transition: addressing mental health in an ever-changing world, will be taking place from September 20 through 23. The free, virtual symposium will cover topics from yoga and mindfulness to parenting and supporting children with medication for psychiatric disorders. To sign up for the symposium CLICK HERE.

In addition to this symposium, the Alachua County Crisis Center offers crisis and suicide intervention phone counseling for all Alachua County residents 24 hours a day.

Numbers Available 24/7

Crisis Line 352-264-6789

National Suicide Hotline 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

Nacional de Prevencion del Suicidio 1-888-628-9454

Rumor Control 352-264-6557

For resources in Marion County CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.