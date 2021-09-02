Advertisement

NCFL Congresswoman honors servicemen who died in Afghanistan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack is honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

Cammack is joining other lawmakers in a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the service members.

One hundred fifty-eight other co-sponsors include representative Al Lawson of North Central Florida.

The service members were killed when two bombs exploded outside the Kabul airport last week during the U.S. evacuation.

