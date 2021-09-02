NCFL Congresswoman honors servicemen who died in Afghanistan

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack is honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

Cammack is joining other lawmakers in a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the service members.

One hundred fifty-eight other co-sponsors include representative Al Lawson of North Central Florida.

The service members were killed when two bombs exploded outside the Kabul airport last week during the U.S. evacuation.

