NCFL Congresswoman honors servicemen who died in Afghanistan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack is honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.
Cammack is joining other lawmakers in a bill to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the service members.
One hundred fifty-eight other co-sponsors include representative Al Lawson of North Central Florida.
The service members were killed when two bombs exploded outside the Kabul airport last week during the U.S. evacuation.
