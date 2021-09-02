Snack food drive to be held at Northwest Baptist Church next week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Treat those who treat us...”

That’s the mission of a snack food drive at the Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville. The address to the church is 5514 NW 23rd ave.

The group is calling for people to bring individually wrapped snacks next Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm and Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The treats will be given to workers at area hospitals.

