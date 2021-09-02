Advertisement

Snack food drive to be held at Northwest Baptist Church next week

Snack food drive to be held at the Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville. The group is...
Snack food drive to be held at the Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville. The group is calling for people to bring individually wrapped snacks next Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm and Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Treat those who treat us...”

That’s the mission of a snack food drive at the Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville. The address to the church is 5514 NW 23rd ave.

The group is calling for people to bring individually wrapped snacks next Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm and Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The treats will be given to workers at area hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
FDOT addresses safety after University of Florida football player dragged by semi truck
Donald Browning candidate photo
Gov. DeSantis appoints Marion County School Board member
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order

Latest News

Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus
Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus
Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus
Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus- clipped version
Fans attending Saturday’s gator football home opener will have another chance to get the...
UF health & Gator Athletics partner together to host a vaccination event prior to kickoff against FAU
Fans attending Saturday’s gator football home opener will have another chance to get the...
UF health & Gator Athletics partner together to host a vaccination event prior to kickoff against FAU