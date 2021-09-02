Advertisement

Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two babies were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two children inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The babies were twin boys, only 20 months old, coroner Naida Rutherford said Thursday.

Rutherford said Bryson and Brayden McDaniel were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

The boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse, Rutherford said, and the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

Rutherford said she does not believe the daycare or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the babies’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Biden to Ida victims: 'We are all in this together'
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday,...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in...
The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in a scholarship and mentoring program