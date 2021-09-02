Advertisement

Two Marion County deputies honored by Attorney General with Back the Blue award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County deputies are being honored after helping an injured pedestrian on their wedding day.

Deputies Christopher Rafferty and Taylor Rafferty will be presented a Back the Blue award by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The Back the Blue award presentation will be Thursday at 10:45 p.m. at the Marion County Sheriffs Office.

North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack will be a guest speaker at the event.

TRENDING STORY: Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Lucky, Bramble, and Octavia
Alachua County Pets: Lucky, Bramble, and Octavia
National Suicide Prevention Month: Mental health and crisis counseling resources available in...
National Suicide Prevention Month: Mental health and crisis counseling resources available in NCFL
Cammack honoring servicemen who died in Afghanistan
NCFL Congresswoman honors servicemen who died in Afghanistan
Gainesville city commissioners discuss potential run-off election to replace Gail Johnson
Gainesville commissioners discussing potential run-off election to replace Gail Johnson