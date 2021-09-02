Two Marion County deputies honored by Attorney General with Back the Blue award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County deputies are being honored after helping an injured pedestrian on their wedding day.

Deputies Christopher Rafferty and Taylor Rafferty will be presented a Back the Blue award by Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The Back the Blue award presentation will be Thursday at 10:45 p.m. at the Marion County Sheriffs Office.

North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack will be a guest speaker at the event.

