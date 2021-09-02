UF Health Shands Hospital CEO reports fewer COVID-19 patients

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are fewer patients with COVID-19 at UF Health Shands hospital compared to earlier this week according to CEO Ed Jimenez.

The hospital has 197 COVID-19 patients, 55 of those are in the ICU. That’s compared to 217 patients and 60 in the ICU reported on Monday.

Dropping under 200 patients at the hospital is an encouraging sign said Jimenez because more people are masking, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

The CEO also mentioned that the idea you can’t get COVID-19 if you’re vaccinated is untrue.

“The scientists have never told us that if you get the vaccine, you can’t get the virus,” said Jimenez. “What they’ve told us is that it’s intended to stem off severe disease and death. Which is what the clinical trials, you know, when you read the 90 plus percent effectiveness for clinical trials that particular number is about fatality and death.”

Jimenez said he’s optimistic their in-patient numbers are decreasing. Although, he adds that patients with the delta variant of the virus are hospitalized for a longer time than during previous surges.

“We had a peak of 157 COVID patients,” added Jimenez. “We had 26 people on ventilators on that day. Today, or let me use last night because yesterday is probably a better day because I have the full data. Yesterday, we had 205 patients so the total number was higher. We had 44 people on ventilators, almost double.”

Jimenez also predicts the first Gator football game to not be a cataclysmic scenario for COVID-19 spread. UF Health is hosting a vaccine clinic scheduled ahead of the first Gator game at Ben Hill Griffin stadium.

