UF Police Department holds tailgating for safety event ahead of Saturday’s game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida police department along with other campus organizations held a “tailgating for safety” event in the parking lot of Murphree Hall.

This is ahead of the game Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Their goal was to educate students on binge drinking and how to stay safe in certain situations.

They want to make sure students and fans are safe while enjoying the game and festivities.

