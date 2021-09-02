Advertisement

UF Police Department holds tailgating for safety event ahead of Saturday’s game

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida police department along with other campus organizations held a “tailgating for safety” event in the parking lot of Murphree Hall.

This is ahead of the game Saturday against Florida Atlantic. Their goal was to educate students on binge drinking and how to stay safe in certain situations.

They want to make sure students and fans are safe while enjoying the game and festivities.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman
Tarreo Brown
A Gainesville man is in jail, charged with defrauding multiple credit unions

Latest News

They want to make sure students and fans are safe while enjoying the game and festivities.
UF Police Department holds tailgating for safety event ahead of Saturday's game
Thompson was a longtime leader with the Alachua County Democratic Party and worked on multiple...
Democratic Party leaders remember activist who died suddenly
$20,000 check presented to American Legion Post 16 to fund Santa Fe scholarships for veterans
$20,000 check presented to American Legion Post 16 to fund Santa Fe scholarships for veterans
Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus
Plant-based protein options have arrived on University of Florida campus