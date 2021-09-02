UF study reveals that vaccinated mothers may pass COVID-19 antibodies to children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Researchers at the University of Florida found evidence that vaccinated mothers may be able to pass along COVID-19 antibodies to their children.

A study reports women who are fully vaccinated have a significantly higher antibody count in their breast milk.

This could be beneficial to nursing babies, boosting their defenses against the virus.

The research team included members of the University of Florida microbiology department and the nursing college

pediatric department

21 mother’s made up the group of volunteer subjects.

