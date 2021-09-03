An Old Town woman has died following a car crash in Dixie County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Old Town woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Dixie County.

State troopers say she was driving south on County Road 349 late Thursday afternoon when she lost control of her car, and it veered off the road and hit a tree.

She was taken to UF Health Shands where she was pronounced dead.

FHP is not releasing the name of the woman at this time.

