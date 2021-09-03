A Buchholz High School parent reacts to the school’s third bomb threat since August 19th

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz High School had a third false bomb threat on Thursday since August 19. It caused the entire school to be evacuated as Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies swept the campus.

After another bomb threat was called just 24 hours earlier on Wednesday. Rebecca Lamb whose son is a student at the school said she appreciates the response from law enforcement.

“Of course at first I was scared you know at first, but now when I see the school reacting the way they are and that they’re trying to really protect us and I know that ASO is on top of this. It makes me feel like ok we’re going to find who it is and it’s going to come to a stop.”

Sherrif’s deputies said this is similar to a series of bomb threats at Buchholz in 2016. When a 14-year-old was arrested for making the threats.

“There was an initial one and there was a period of time that a week went by or so and then there was a couple right in a row. This is a similar pattern of behavior and it’s probably likely that the suspect wants to kind of see what kind of response that law enforcement takes to the first one to see if they’ll get caught,” said Lt. Kaley Behl.

Lamb said as a parent she can’t imagine what the teachers are going through.

“I can’t imagine they’re in charge of all of our kids above themselves and we’ve heard about this all over the country where teachers take shields for other children and they protect. I know they’re doing that here I just hate to see this is happening in our community.”

Buchholz officials sent out a letter to parents saying they’re working with ASO to find out who the suspect is and a reward of up to $1000 is being offered.

