Celebration Pointe is hosting a tailgate block party for the UF football home opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe and the Florida Gators will be hosting a football pre-game for the season opener against Florida Atlantic University.

Chomp the Block, the official block party of the Florida Gators, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday night before a home game.

There are also activities for kids taking place through 8 p.m., and then more adult-themed activities until close.

