Celebration Pointe is hosting a tailgate block party for the UF football home opener
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe and the Florida Gators will be hosting a football pre-game for the season opener against Florida Atlantic University.
Chomp the Block, the official block party of the Florida Gators, will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday night before a home game.
There are also activities for kids taking place through 8 p.m., and then more adult-themed activities until close.
For more information about Chomp the Block, click HERE.
RELATED STORY: Gators embracing an offense-by-ensemble approach
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.