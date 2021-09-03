Advertisement

Columbia County Commissioners to vote on raising sales tax

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A plan to raise rates for solid waste disposal in Columbia County may not happen after all. County commissioners sent back to staff a new contract for waste services.

Commissioners agreed they don’t want to raise rates, so they want to find a way for the county to absorb the increase. They voted to take up the issue again next Thursday.

County commissioners also moved ahead with a request by the school board to put a half cent sales tax on next year’s ballot. The new money would pay for two new elementary schools.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Alachua County Commissioners made changes to current State of Emergency order
Buchholz High School
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Autopsy report shows Rex and Brody Reinhart were shot by father
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Uber carjacking in Gainesville leads to ACSO chase and arrest
Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities...
Man who used a fake name arrested after detectives found multiple files of child porn inside his home

Latest News

Commissioners to vote on taxes
Commissioners to vote on taxes
Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members...
Education Commissioners threat to continue withholding Alachua County School Board members salaries doesn't scare the chairwoman
New Gainesville assistant City Manager begins work
Andrea Agha takes over as Gainesville’s new assistant city manager
An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their loved one who is fighting right now...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul