Columbia County Commissioners to vote on raising sales tax

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A plan to raise rates for solid waste disposal in Columbia County may not happen after all. County commissioners sent back to staff a new contract for waste services.

Commissioners agreed they don’t want to raise rates, so they want to find a way for the county to absorb the increase. They voted to take up the issue again next Thursday.

County commissioners also moved ahead with a request by the school board to put a half cent sales tax on next year’s ballot. The new money would pay for two new elementary schools.

