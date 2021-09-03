FHP holding memorial service for trooper who died after contracting COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol will commemorate the life of a trooper who died in the line of duty.

A memorial service will be held Friday morning for Sean Hryc at Saint John Baptist Catholic Church, located at 7525 US-41 in Dunnellon.

He died after contracting COVID-19.

The viewing starts at 9:15 a.m., and the funeral mass begins at 10 a.m.

Line of duty death honors will be preformed outside the church following mass.

