Advertisement

FHP holding memorial service for trooper who died after contracting COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol will commemorate the life of a trooper who died in the line of duty.

A memorial service will be held Friday morning for Sean Hryc at Saint John Baptist Catholic Church, located at 7525 US-41 in Dunnellon.

He died after contracting COVID-19.

The viewing starts at 9:15 a.m., and the funeral mass begins at 10 a.m.

Line of duty death honors will be preformed outside the church following mass.

TRENDING STORY: A Buchholz High School parent reacts to the school’s third bomb threat since August 19th

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Thompson was a longtime leader with the Alachua County Democratic Party and worked on multiple...
Democratic Party leaders remember activist who died suddenly
Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities...
Man who used a fake name arrested after detectives found multiple files of child porn inside his home

Latest News

Marion County pets
Marion County Pets: Abigail, Katerina, and Velma
New cultural exhibit debuts in Marion County
A new cultural exhibit is debuting in Marion County
Celebration Pointe hosting tailgate block party for UF Football
Celebration Pointe is hosting a tailgate block party for the UF football home opener
Ocala local art walk returns
The Ocala First Friday Art Walk returns