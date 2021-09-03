FHP Trooper killed from COVID-19, friends and family honor his memory

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 has quickly become the number one killer of law enforcement officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police is reporting that there are now 56 COVID deaths in Florida.

Surrounded by family, friends and others who have sworn to protect and serve - Trooper Sean Hryc was honored Friday and his life celebrated in Dunnellon.

Trooper Hryc died on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19.

Today, we honored the life and career of Trooper Sean Hryc, a 17-year member of the Florida Highway Patrol.⁰

Trooper Hryc’s commitment to service will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/BFwa5ZX4Al — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 3, 2021

He served with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 17 years, and was assigned to Troop I in Ocala.

He was given full line of duty death honors after the funeral mass.

Sgt. Ira Stokes met Hryc in 2011, “It was very fun to work with Sean,” he said.

He added that he thought of Hryc as a mentor.

“Sean was always willing to help someone. If you called upon him, he always had time for your questions,” Stokes said.

Hryc was 50 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

