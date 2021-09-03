“Full Moon” expected for the Gators this season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Each of the Florida Gators have waited more than eight months to take the field since losing last year’s Cotton Bowl.

One player who had an extended layoff is pass rusher Jeremiah Moon. The outside linebacker enters his sixth season in the UF program when Florida kicks off on Saturday versus Florida Atlantic.

Moon began his college career in 2016. In that time, he has stared 21 games, totaling five and a half sacks.

However, he has also suffered season ending injuries on three separate occasions, including last year, when he was denied a chance to play in the SEC title game.

Moon is a native of Hoover, Alabama and will savor his final collegiate season. He is particularly eager to face the Crimson Tide on Sept. 18.

“I’ve wanted to do that since I got here, obviously last year would have been a good opportunity to do that,” said Moon. “But everything works out when it works out, it’s God’s work. But I can’t wait, I’m glad we get them in The Swamp.”

Fellow linebacker Mohamoud Diabate says Moon took him under his wing when he first arrived on campus and that Moon’s status as elder statesman has earned him a nickname.

“We call him Grandpa and everything,” said Diabate. “He took care of me when I first came in, I didn’t know he’d still be here but I’m behind him, he had been through a lot of adversity in his career so I understand his same position.”

The Gators combined to register 35 sacks in 12 games last season. Moon and other pass rushers will be counted on to keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks this fall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.