Gainesville City Commission schedules emergency hearing to discuss vaccine mandate for workers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has scheduled an emergency hearing on September 20 in response to a lawsuit signed by dozens of city employees rejecting the vaccine mandate imposed.
The virtual hearing will begin at 1 p.m., and the date was set over the city’s objections.
The city has until September 15 to file a legal response.
