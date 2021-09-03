Advertisement

Gainesville City Commission schedules emergency hearing to discuss vaccine mandate for workers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has scheduled an emergency hearing on September 20 in response to a lawsuit signed by dozens of city employees rejecting the vaccine mandate imposed.

The virtual hearing will begin at 1 p.m., and the date was set over the city’s objections.

The city has until September 15 to file a legal response.

