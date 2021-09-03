Gainesville City Commission schedules emergency hearing to discuss vaccine mandate for workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has scheduled an emergency hearing on September 20 in response to a lawsuit signed by dozens of city employees rejecting the vaccine mandate imposed.

The virtual hearing will begin at 1 p.m., and the date was set over the city’s objections.

The city has until September 15 to file a legal response.

