Gainesville commissioners recommend other businesses require the vaccine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners are mandating vaccinations for city employees and now the commission wants businesses in the city to follow their lead.

The commission passed a non-binding resolution recommending businesses to mandate vaccines.

The vote passed 4-1 with Desmond Duncan-Walker in dissent.

Gail Johnson and David Arreola were absent.

