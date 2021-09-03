Gainesville commissioners recommend other businesses require the vaccine
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville commissioners are mandating vaccinations for city employees and now the commission wants businesses in the city to follow their lead.
The commission passed a non-binding resolution recommending businesses to mandate vaccines.
The vote passed 4-1 with Desmond Duncan-Walker in dissent.
Gail Johnson and David Arreola were absent.
