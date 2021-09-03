Gainesville Police Department offering $5,000 reward for information on arsonist

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are offering up to $5,000 for help catching an arsonist.

Officers say the fire at Skyfrog Tree Service on August 23 was a work of arson.

Video shows an unidentified person leaving just after the fire was started.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department and ask for Detective Pinkston.

