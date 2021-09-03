Advertisement

Gator Insider: The dawn of a new season

Florida welcomes FAU Saturday at 7:30 for season opener
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The year seems to have flown by, except when you consider the seemingly interminable wait for college football. The Florida Gators finally take the field tomorrow for their season kickoff versus Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. After a layoff of more than eight months, the new-look Gators are motivated to show what they’ve been working on during the offseason. Steve Russell presents Week One of the TV20 Gator Insider.

