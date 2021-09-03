Gator soccer team falls to No. 1 FSU, 5-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -New UF soccer head coach Tony Amato will certainly recall his first matchup against Florida State, and it won’t be full of pleasant memories.

After scoring an early Gator goal, the rest of Thursday’s matchup was all Seminoles. Top-ranked FSU routed Florida, 5-2 to keep the Gators (0-4-1) winless in Amato’s first season in Gainesville. FSU improves to 5-0 overall.

Florida’s Kit Loferski gave Florida its first lead in any game this season on a goal in the 10th minute off a pass from Alivia Gonzalez, who made a nice play to force a turnover. But UF’s lead didn’t last long.

The Seminoles were awarded a penalty kick that Jaelin Howell converted into the tying goal less then two minutes later. And FSU wasn’t through.

Former Gator Beata Olsson, who led UF last spring with seven goals, scored twice to lead the Seminole attack in her first game on the other side of the Florida-FSU rivalry. The Noles led at halftime, 3-1.

Down 5-1 late in regulation, Shaye Seyffart scored her first goal of the season for UF to close the scoring.

Florida concludes its week by heading to Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday to face the Eagles.

