Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas abortion law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - Gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist held a press conference Friday morning on the Texas abortion law.

Crist condemned the Supreme Court for allowing the abortion restrictions to stand, saying it paves the way for a similar law in Florida.

Republican leaders in the Florida legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis says he might support a state abortion ban similar to the Texas law.

