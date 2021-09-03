Advertisement

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas abortion law

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - Gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist held a press conference Friday morning on the Texas abortion law.

Crist condemned the Supreme Court for allowing the abortion restrictions to stand, saying it paves the way for a similar law in Florida.

Republican leaders in the Florida legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis says he might support a state abortion ban similar to the Texas law.

JAMES HILL
A man is in Alachua County Jail after sexually assaulting a woman, giving her an STD