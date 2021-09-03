Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist condemns Supreme Court decision regarding the Texas abortion law
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - Gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist held a press conference Friday morning on the Texas abortion law.
Crist condemned the Supreme Court for allowing the abortion restrictions to stand, saying it paves the way for a similar law in Florida.
Republican leaders in the Florida legislature say they are already drafting anti-abortion laws for the next session.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis says he might support a state abortion ban similar to the Texas law.
TRENDING STORY: Celebration Pointe is hosting a tailgate block party for the UF football home opener
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.