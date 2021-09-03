A man is in Alachua County Jail after sexually assaulting a woman, giving her an STD

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman and gave her an STD.

Deputies say James Hill forced himself on a woman after a date.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 30-year-old assaulted the victim at her home after they returned there for drinks.

Deputies say the woman repeatedly told him to stop.

She told the Sheriff’s Office she contracted an STD from Hill.

Hill was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a charge of sexual assault.

Bond was set at $25,000.

