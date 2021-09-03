Marion County Pets: Abigail, Katerina, and Velma

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Abigail who is 3-months-old. She is a puuurfect mix of friendly and feisty.

Abigail (Marion Pets)

Next is Katerina. She is a mixed breed pedigree. She is an energetic girl and loves going on walks with her owner.

Katerina (Marion Pets)

Last is Velma. Velma is an 8-year-old mixed breed dog. She loves a lot of attention but loves taking naps even more.

Velma (Marion Pets)

Since September is Hurricane Preparedness Month, if you show your emergency plans you can adopt for only $15.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

