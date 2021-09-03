Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Abigail, Katerina, and Velma

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Abigail who is 3-months-old. She is a puuurfect mix of friendly and feisty.

Abigail
Abigail(Marion Pets)

Next is Katerina. She is a mixed breed pedigree. She is an energetic girl and loves going on walks with her owner.

Katerina
Katerina(Marion Pets)

Last is Velma. Velma is an 8-year-old mixed breed dog. She loves a lot of attention but loves taking naps even more.

Velma
Velma(Marion Pets)

Since September is Hurricane Preparedness Month, if you show your emergency plans you can adopt for only $15.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Lyra, Sterling, and Aurora

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Buchholz High School
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene after a third bomb threat at Buchholz High School
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
Thompson was a longtime leader with the Alachua County Democratic Party and worked on multiple...
Democratic Party leaders remember activist who died suddenly
Algarin admitted to deputies that he used a fake name online to hide his illegal activities...
Man who used a fake name arrested after detectives found multiple files of child porn inside his home

Latest News

FHP holding memorial service for trooper who died after contracting COVID-19
FHP holding memorial service for trooper who died after contracting COVID-19
New cultural exhibit debuts in Marion County
A new cultural exhibit is debuting in Marion County
Celebration Pointe hosting tailgate block party for UF Football
Celebration Pointe is hosting a tailgate block party for the UF football home opener
Ocala local art walk returns
The Ocala First Friday Art Walk returns