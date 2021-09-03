A new cultural exhibit is debuting in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is debuting their latest exhibit, followed by an opening reception.

The “Inspired By” exhibit will open Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The exhibit demonstrates the artist’s individuality and creativity through personal inspiration.

All pieces will be for sale, and a portion of each sale helps support the arts in the Ocala metropolitan area through the Marion Cultural Alliance.

The exhibit will be open to the public through September 25.

